Ashanti Region Gets New Chief Butcher

55-year-old Alhaji Muntari Bature has been installed as the new Chief Butcher (Sarkin Faawa) in the Ashanti Region.

The renowned butcher and Chairman of the Cooperative Butchers Society succeeded Alhaji Musah Bawa Tanko who died at age 74, on October 3, 2019.

A colourful ceremony for the installation was held at the Kumasi Central Mosque on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Traditional Chiefs and members of the Council of Zongo Chiefs led the installation ceremony which coincided with the final funeral rites of the former chief butcher.

The newly installed chief butcher, who is also a member of the Board of Directors for the Kumasi Abattoir Company Limited promised to work with management and his colleague butchers to improve the status market.

He has also pledged to unify all butchers in the region and ensure they enjoy good working conditions.

Alhaji Bature thanked the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Council of Zongo Chiefs, management of the Kumasi Abattoir Company Limited, the Butchers Association and the Government for their support.

The well-attended ceremony saw the presence of dignitaries including; Minister for Zongo and Inner Cities Development, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Municipal Chief Executive for Asokore Mampong, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asawase Constituency, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheik Abdul-Mummin Haroun, political party representatives and Chief Butchers from across the country.

---citinewsroom