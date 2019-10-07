Akufo-Addo Tours Eastern Region This Week

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to begin a three-day tour to the Eastern Region from Saturday, 12th October to Monday, 14th October 2019, Bryt FM news can confirm.

The President is expected to visit and inspect some ongoing projects ongoing within his home region.

The Regional Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. David Prah, in an interview, revealed that, President Akufo-Addo will start his tour from Nkawkaw by inspecting the 5km Akwasiho-Twerenoase road currently under construction.

He shall then proceed to inspect the construction of the 10km Nkawkaw town roads, after which he will move to the Atiwa West District.

There, the President will have a look at the construction of Kwabeng-Abomosu-Asuom 41.4km road to access the progress of work by the contractor.

According to Mr. Prah, the President and his entourage will visit the Fanteakwa North District where there will be an inspection on the Osiem-Begoro 24.8km road which has been neglected over the years.

“President Akufo-Addo will then proceed to Koforidua to meet with leaders of the party for some undisclosed discussions” he disclosed.

On Sunday, President Akufo-Addo will worship with the Roman Catholic Church in the morning and later continue his tour to the Denkyembour District to visit the Great Consolidated Diamond Limited, GCDL whose operations has been taken from Jospong Group for breaching of contract.

The President is also expected to be at the Oil Palm Research Institute which is tasked to produce seedlings for oil palm farmers, after which there will be a durbar in his honour by the chief and people Akyem Wenchi.

On Monday, 14th October 2019, President Akufo-Addo will meet with Heads of security agencies within the region for a closed-door meeting and later take to the principal streets of Koforidua.

He will have the opportunity to inspect the Youth Training Centre and Sports stadium which are under construction.

Mr. Prah stated, the President will end his three-day tour at the Koforidua Sec/Tech, where he will interact with both teachers and students who are currently enjoying the Free Senior High School policy.

On the legacy of the government’s performance over the past two years, Mr. David Prah emphasized, most students in the region are now enjoying the Free SHS policy rolled out across the country.

On the issue of one district, one factory, the Regional Communication Head indicated that a Coffee Processing factory is being built in the Akwapim North District while a Cassava Processing factory is also under construction at Begoro, in the Fanteakwa North District.

He mentioned Kete Krachi Timber Recovery Project ongoing at Sedom in the Asuogyaman District, Kade Palm Oil Processing, Toilet Roll factory at Nsawam as well as the construction of a Regional University at Somanya, as some of the achievements of government in the region.

He, therefore, urged all Ghanaians to support the Akufo-led government to ensure the region gets the need developmental projects it deserves.