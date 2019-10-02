Gay Advocate Flees For Dear Life

A resident of Aboabo No.1 in Kumasi, has gone into hiding for fear of his life after an attempted community attack on his life failed.

Adam escaped death narrowly, when he managed to escape from the hands of his angry attackers for advocating homosexuality.

Traumatised by the assault by residents of Aboabo after he and one other as panelists during a programme on a local radio station supported homosexuality and same sex marriage as normal in this era.

As a result, it is perceived by a section of members of the community that he was practicing homosexuality with his co-panelist on the radio show and that accounted for their advocacy for gay rights.

Seidu Banzana, the other panelist was not lucky enough as the attackers trailed him and beat him to death and thereafter burnt his house at Sepe Timpom also in the Asokore Mampong Municipality in Kumasi.

The runaway youth leader and business executive, however, managed to escape from his assailants who have vowed to deal with him anytime and anywhere they set eyes on him for denigrating Islam through his position on gayism.

The whereabouts of Adam, who lodged a complaint with the Asawasi police on September 16, 2019 is currently unknown.

One Nurudeen, on behalf of the family of Adam Mohammed has also lodged a complaint regarding the missing of the latter to the Asawase police under the Manhyia Divisional Police.

Same-sex sexual acts are illegal in Ghana since 1860. It attracts 3 years imprisonment if the practice and involvement is found to be consensual.

LGBT rights in Ghana are heavily suppressed. Physical and violent homophobic attacks against LGBT people are common, and it is often encouraged by the media, religious and political leaders. Reports of young gay people being kicked out of their homes are also common.