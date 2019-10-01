Man Bolts After Allegedly Killing Wife

The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Police Command are on a manhunt for Kwaku Afurumu for allegedly murdering his wife, Afua Florence, 36, on Thursday evening.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Police PRO for the Command, said the incident occurred at Krakrom near Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of Bono Region.

He said the Police at Nkrankwanta had information at about 9:30 hours on September 26, that the suspect had shot and killed and had fled into the bush with the gun.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the Police proceeded to the scene and saw deceased “lying in a pool of blood with a deep hole at her back”.

He said the corpse has been deposited at Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, Dormaa-Ahenkro, whilst efforts are being made to apprehend the suspect.

