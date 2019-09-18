Xenophobic Attacks: “We Express Deep Regret”

The Special Envoy of South African President, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa; Minister Jeffrey Thamsanqa Radebe has on behalf of his country rendered an apology to the people of Ghana following the recent Xenophobic Attacks which occurred claiming many lives and properties.

According to him, although the recent happenings were disturbing, it does not reflect the values of South Africa’s Constitutional Democracy.

Addressing to the media at a Meet-The-Press on Tuesday, Minister Jeffrey Thamsanqa Radebe said “We have been sent to pass a message to the President of Ghana. We express very deep regret about the incident of violence, looting of properties, death of some South Africans and Foreign Nationals.”

Two weeks ago, news broke of Xenophobic Attacks on some South Africans and Foreign Nationals. The Johannesburg riots which started from September 1st to 5th, 2019 claimed at least seven lives. The riots were xenophobic in nature targeting foreign nationals from the rest of Africa.

The Special Envoy further added that the Xenophobic Attacks which saw three Ghanaians sustaining injuries is an affront to the rule of law.

He also hinted that the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has tasked his Security Cluster of Ministers to probe further, make arrests and ensure the perpetrators face the law.

“But these events which have unfolded in South Africa should not dent or blur the vision of our leaders in Africa to pursue the Agenda 2063 ‘The Africa, We Want’.” he disclosed.

Minister Jeffrey Thamsanqa Radebe stated that regardless of the attacks, both leaders should forge closer relations to ensure the long historic bonds does not undermine.

He, however, revealed that President Akufo-Addo accepted an official apology rendered when he was paid a courtesy call.

He disclosed that South African President, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa will use his official state visit to Ghana in December to further consolidate the relationship between Ghana and his country.