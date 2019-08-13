Peace Council Berates Badu Kobi And Demands Apology

The Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC) Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante has asked Prophet Badu Kobi to quickly apologize for his viral comments about Asante, Fante and Ewe women.

Founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi caused a stir by describing Ashanti women as greedy, heartless, disrespectful, evil and materialistic, claiming they are not good materials for marriage.

A video of the Pastor captured him as launching an unprovoked scathing attack on Asante, Fante, and Ewe women.

But in a sharp reaction, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante explained that Prophet Badu did not speak well and should immediately render an unqualified apology for verbally abusing women.

The Chairman of the National Peace Council told Kwaku Dawuro on Medo Ghana on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7 that to err is human so Prophet Badu Kobi must apologize to end the matter which keeps regenerating with a chunk occupation of the airwaves.

‘No one is perfect except Jesus Christ. To err is human so Prophet Badu must quickly apologize. He did not speak well’, he emphasized.

Women Groups and prominent persons including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Kingdom Communication Limited, Mr. Jonathan Amofa has equally condemned the denigration of Asante, Fante, and Ewe women by Prophet Badu Kobi.

---KingdomfmOnline