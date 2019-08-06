GIJ 1987-89 Year Group Congratulates Prof Amin Alhassan

Amin Alhassan

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GU) 1987-89 Year Group wishes to congratulate Prof Amin Alhassan on his appointment as the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Prof Alhassan, who until his new appointment was the Principal of the Wa Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS), is an active member of the Group which graduated in 1989.

The group members have been sharing ideas and supporting one another in diverse ways as a way of staying in constant touch to enable them plan on how to contribute to the efficient running of GIJ as a premier media training institution in Ghana and one of the most recognised in Africa.

Having made the GU 1987-89 Year Group so proud, we the members assure Prof Alhassan of our unflinching support in his new role as the Director-General of the GBC.

Our hope is that with his rich experience in the media industry, his tenure would bring about the long desired change and improvement in the management and activities of GBC, especially its programming and news reportage to further help the socio-economic development of Ghana and the advancement of its political and governance system.

We the year group members promise to support Prof. Amin in diverse ways to enable him exceed expectations in his new assignment.

Prof. Alhassan has Master's and Doctorate degrees in Communication Studies and was the foundation Dean of the Faculty of Agribusiness and Communication Sciences.

After graduating from GIJ, he worked with GBC Radio News and the Ghana News Agency before he left for further studies abroad.

Congratulations, Prof Amin Alhassan.

Signed

Dr Frankie Asare-Donkoh ConvenerGIJ 1987-89 Year Group.