Dr. Thomas Mensah Introduces Guba Awards Founder To US Congressional Delegation

The Founder of Guba Awards Akosua Dentaa Amoteng was introduced to the US Congressional Delegation recently by Dr. Thomas Mensah Founder of Silicon Valley of Ghana at a Dinner meeting in Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

The Guba Awards has taken place in the United Kingdom for the past decade and will move to the United States for the first time in September 2019.

Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE, the Founder of Guba Awards has been knitted by the Queen of England. Ghana's Ambassador to the United Nations; Mrs. Ama Akyaa Pobee and Guba Awards Founder Dentaa Amoateng announced the 2019 Guba Awards winners at the United Nations on July 11.

This year the Awards are centered on Sustainable Development Goals.- SDG. Six Heads of States are invited to the Guba Awards as well as the President of the Ecowas Commission.

The 2019 Blackstar Guba Awards winners include Patrick Awuah, Aseshi University President – for Education and Fiber Optics Inventor and Silicon Valley of Ghana Founder Dr. Thomas Mensah for -Technological Achievement.

The Guba Awards Founder was introduced by Dr. Thomas Mensah to the Majority leader, Rep James Clyburn, Rep. Bobby Rush Member of Energy & Commerce Committee, Rep Barbara Lee Appropriations Committee, Rep Yvette Clarke, Homeland security and Energy Committee, Rep. Marcia Fudge, Agriculture and Education Committee, Rep Joyce Betty Joint Economic Committee, Rep Sheila Jackson Lee Budget and Homeland security Committee, Rep Karen Bass, Foreign Affairs and Chair of Congressional Black Caucus.

Dr. Thomas Mensah has worked with members of the US Congressional delegation for over 10 years participating in the Congressional Black Caucus retreat in Tunica Mississippi, led by Majority leader James Clyburn and Benie Thompson current Chairman of Homeland Security. He also participates in the Annual Legislative Weekend and Gala in Washington DC.

This year, Dentaa Amoateng will attend the Washington DC event that takes place a week before the Guba Awards Program in New York City.

Source: 3G Media Group