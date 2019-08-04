St. Ignatius Of Loyola Catholic Church. Baatsona-Spintex, Mark Feast Day With Exhibition.

A feast day is any day set aside for religious or other celebrations. In the Christian tradition, feast days are usually focused around holy people, such as Jesus or the saints. In line with this, the parishioners of the St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic church Baatsona, Spintex in the Catholic archdiocese of Accra marked their patron saint’s feast with an exhibition and merry-making. The patron saint's (Ignatius of Loyola) day is commemorated 31st July every year. Because of the emphasis on joy and celebration, feast days are sometimes preceded by a fast and thanksgiving afterward. The most important point of a feast day is that they are meant to be celebrations. This explains why most catholic congregations prefer a Sunday to mark their patron saint’s day.

The Baatsona- Spintex congregation began the feast celebration with a well attended mass celebrated by the parish priest Rev. Fr. Andrew Setsoafia SJ, who admonished the parishioners to reflect on the life and spiritual exercises of the patron saint, Ignatius of Loyola as well as his legacies especially the Catholic group: Society of Jesus SJ which is renowned for its work in promoting the gospel and educating people around the world. Several universities and churches have been founded in the name of Ignatius and in the traditional Jesuit (Society of Jesus) spirit and the Baatsona community is part of it.

Amidst the merry-making, there was an exhibition court with loads of products and service providers on display for patrons. Products and services ranging from cosmetics, accessories, toiletries, home & living, insurance, banking, events decor, etc.

The cheerful and excited congregants were served with food and drinks. They were entertained with music, dance and drama from the children’s service.

We want to wish the people of the St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic church Baatsona-Spintex, a happy feast day.