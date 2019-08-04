Dr Anyars Imoro Endorsed By Tamale Central Last Friday

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Builders Corp, Dr Anyars Imoro also known as Dr Barihama filed his nomination forms to contest the Tamale Central constituency for the second time last Friday.

He was the Candidate for the NPP in election 2016 and looking for the mandate of the delegates once again to lead them for election 2020.

It was an exciting ceremony at the Tamale Central constituency party office in Tamale as supporters, friends; sympathisers, family members and party faithful poured out in huge numbers to express their support for Dr Barihama amidst drumming and dancing from his residence at Zogbeli to the party office at Sabonjida.

After successfully filing his papers, the Tamale Central constituency led by the constituency chairman Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim decorated Dr Anyars Imoro Barihama with a Citation right in front of the constituency office which in the view of The *Voiceless Media* was an endorsement of his candidate by the party.

The Citation referenced his commitment, dedication and support to the party over the years and encouraged him to continue with such kind gestures.

Dr Anyars Imoro Barihama in receiving the Citation thanked the party for such an honour on such a day and stated that he felt so humbled by the recognition accorded him.

He promised to continue to do his utmost best for the party and urged his supporters to embark on decent campaign in a peaceful atmosphere since the contest was an internal one and all hands would be needed on deck to win the seat from the NDC after the primaries.

The constituency chairman of the Tamale Central constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, had earlier in an interview with *The Voiceless Media* stated that he did not favour the change of Parliamentary Candidates at every election circle and indicated that he fully supports the re-election bid of Dr Anyars Imoro Barihama for the Tamale Central constituency.

Some of the party supporters and sympathisers who accompanied the Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate to file his papers say he was humble, helpful, accessible and an inspirational leader hence their support of his candidature.

One other person by name Mr Zakaria Abass aka Governor has also filed to contest the Tamale Central primaries of the NPP.

Our readers should stay with us for updates as they come up.

*Source: The Voiceless Media*