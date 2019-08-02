Police Chases Baby Killer

The Kenyasi Police Command in the Ahafo Region is on a manhunt for a 25-year-old man Frank Naro in connection with the killing of a two-month-old girl.

The suspect has also been accused of attacking the mother of the child at a cottage near Wamahinso.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the Kenyasi District Police Commander, DSP Teddy Dampteh Brown said the baby girl died instantly, while her mother is in critical at the St. Elizabeth Hospital at Hwidiem.

“Yesterday at about 1.30 pm we had a call from the village that a 25-year-old woman had been attacked so they came and it was revealed that the lady had cutlass wounds and the baby girl also had cutlass wounds. The baby girl died instantly.”

A similar incident happened at Goaso in the Ahafo Region where a 46-year-old palm wine tapper was arrested for for allegedly killing his pregnant wife and one-year-old son, at Kokofu, a farming Community near Nkaseim in the Asutifi South District.

The suspect had accused his 30-year-old wife, Akua Safia of cheating on him and also alleged that the one-year-old boy was not his son.

