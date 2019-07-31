Agona West MCE Hon. Justina Marigold Assan Receives Overwhelming Support

"We the Thirty-four (34) out of 43 Members of the Agona West Municipal Assembly thereby affirm our unflinching support for our Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan because she is competent enough for the development of the Municipality"

According to the Assembly Members, they have never made any claim that their MCE was incompetent and therefore can't handle the affairs of the Municipality.

"Whereby state with authority that Assembly Members have not made any such claim and that those few Members, about Six (6) of them who have made it their habit and are always seeking to remove MCEs for their personal gains should desist from such acts.

The same group of people wanted to remove former MCE, Hon. Samuel Oppong during the previous NDC government. It has become their stock-in-trade. There is no outer of truth in whatever they are parading around the length of the Municipality"

The Assembly Members stated these at a Press Conference held at Agona Swedru to debunk the rumours that were calling for the removal of their MCE.

Assembly Member for Lower Bobikuma Electoral Area, Hon. Frank Yeboah who is also the Chairman of Medium and Small Scale Enterprises Sub-Committee of the Agona West Municipal Assembly noted that the Press Conference was to rebuttal some false and dubious claims made by the 6 Assembly Members to tarnish the image of Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan and the Assembly as a whole.

"On the matter of our MCE being incompetent, there is no outer of truth that Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan has exhibited any attitude of incompetence in the discharge of her official duties.

Under her leadership, the Agona West Municipal Assembly won the award for the Best Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly (MMDA) in the Central Region on the Sanitation category in a maiden award ceremony instituted by the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Kwamina Duncan.

Again in her quest to help ameliorate the issue of lack of Potable Drinking Water to far to reach communities, the Municipal Chief Executive through her good lobbying skills got the Qatari Government to drill over 20 Mechanized Boreholes for the communities in the Municipality.

This has really helped increase the coverage of Potable Drinking Water to the people who hinder to drank water from unhygienic sources. This is what good governance is about. Thanks for the initiative, Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan

The statement further stated that Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan upon assumption of office indicated that her office would be opened to everyone irrespective of one's Race, Political or Religious affiliations and she has kept it till date

According to the Assembly Members, all manner of people ranging from Nananom, Opinion Leaders, Political Parties, Civil Society groups, and others have been visiting her office for one discussion or the other.

" This we believe is not a bad thing to warrant her removal from office. Remember, the Office of the Municipal Chief Executive is a public office.

When did it become a crime for an MCE to receive Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, and others and as a result should be removed?

Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan has remained committed to ensuring that all Government programmes and projects are implemented without fail in the Municipality.

These include One District One Factory project, Planting for Food and Jobs among other things. We also want to state that attempt by those Assembly Members to rubbish the Staff Awards organized by MCE is Malicious, Diabolic and absurd.

Let it be on record that it is not only Assembly Staff who were awarded for their hard work during Assembly's award ceremony to encourage hardworking staff. In fact, Hon. Emmanuel Coffie, an Assembly Member was also awarded for his commitment in Sanitation relationship issues in the Municipality.

The amount quoted by those groups as being used by the MCE is not beyond the threshold of the Assembly. In as much as this group is pushing for prompt payment of salaries and commissions for Assembly staff, they should as well understand that it is good to reward staff at the at the end of the year.

The amount they quoted to discredit the MCE is not GHC 120,000.00 but the budgeted amount was Ghc 32,000.00. Ghc 20,000.00 from the District Assembly Common Fund and GHC12,000.00 but the actual amount spent for the award ceremony is Ghc 19,097.00 and this is not beyond MCE's threshold "

Hon. Frank Yeboah rubbished all other false claims against the MCE saying they, the majority Members of the Assembly won't allow those few individuals to drag the image of Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan in the mud

"We affirm our unflinching support for the MCE and urge her to carry on with the good works which is developing Agona West Municipality thus making it the Best in the Central Region and Ghana as a whole.

We will also like to advise Munkaila Wahab-Abdul, Assembly Member for Old Zongo Electoral Area to desist from playing the devil's advocate" Hon. Frank Yeboah emphasized.