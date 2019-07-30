Gomoa Central Assembly Commissions New Market Center For ABEA To Mobilise Revenue

In a quest to mobilise enough Internally Generated Fund (IGF) to facilitate its developmental agenda, the Gomoa Central District Assembly has commissioned 42 stalls for ABEA Central Market at Gomoa Aboso in the Central Region.

ABEA is made up of four communities. Namely Aboso, Benso, Ekroful and Akropong. Each community have its own traditional set up.

The edifice which was completed within the space of 6-months would improve economic activities in the area to ensure revenue mobilization for the Assembly.

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Naana Eyiah who is also Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency lauded DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo for spearheading early completion of the market facility.

"We continue to provide programmes and initiatives that would improve the economic growth of the people. What we are seeing today is a perfect example of a caring President who cares for the welfare of the masses. As a Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, I will continue to Support my DCE Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo and his staff at the Assembly to implement fully developmental agenda for the constituency.

"NPP Government is committed to poverty eradication through the provision of economic-related policies to better the lives of the citizenry. Our major aim is to reduce poverty drastically in Gomoa Central through social amenities that would relieve the financial burden of the people," she noted.

Hon. Naana Eyiah lauded the Chiefs and people of the area for the unflinching support for Akufo-Addo led NPP government, calling on them to sustain the cooperation.

"We are doing enough but will need your usual support to complete what we have in store for the country. It's open secret that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana has performed creditably over the past two and half years.

"Every single individual in the country has benefited from his policies. These Include Planting the for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development under Agriculture Sector. Provision of CHPS Compound, restoration of Nurses allowance. Reduction of electricity and water tariff among others which are all geared towards poverty reduction in the country," the lawmaker posited.

She disclosed that she would collaborate with the District Assembly to facilitate loans for market women to expand their businesses.

District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo said the Assembly would implement programmes and interventions introduced by H. E Nana Addo led NPP government to improve the lives of people.

"Apart from the 42-stalls, we are going to Construct an additional 28 lockable stores for ABEA Central Market to argument trading activities which would also enhance Assembly's revenue mobilization. Let patronize the market for it to become one of the largest market centers not only in Central Region but Ghana as a whole.

"ABEA has a population of over 30,000 people so if we patronize it market regularly, the market would be a vibrant trading center for economic activities," he stated.

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo commended Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Naana Eyiah for her commitment towards the development of Gomoa Central District expressing the Assembly's gratefulness for her exemplary leadership.

"We should all rally behind her to retain the Parliamentary Seat for NPP and also retain His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to complete the task ahead," she emhasised.

The Queen Mother of Gomoa Aboso, Nana Ayiraba in her welcome address pledged the support of Nananom in ABEA and its surrounding communities towards every project meant to improve the lives of the people.

The Head of Community Development in the Gomoa Central District Assembly, Mr. Bashiru Nurudeen Adam Wahab while commending both the DCE and the Member of Parliament for their outstanding leadership role appealed for enough resources for his outfit to perform as required.

"This will enable us mobilize the people to participate fully in every developmental projects sited in their respective communities. Community participation in the Assembly's programmes and initiatives is crucial for sustainability rather than the Assembly imposing it on them.

"It will also empower them to own every facility they have benefited from the Assembly and for that matter the central government. Culture of maintenance would be carried out without looking up for the Assembly to renovate or carry out routine maintenance for them. This will be a less cost to the Assembly as well," Mr Adam stressed.

Mr. Bashiru Nurudeen Adam Wahab hinted that similar market centers would soon be constructed for Gomoa Afransi and Asebu adding that feasibility study for the projects are far advanced

The Gomoa Central Constituency NPP Women's Organizer, Mrs. Diana Aubyn in an interview described Hon. Naana Eyiah as a blessing to women groups in the constituency.

"Hon. Naana Eyiah's commitment towards poverty eradication in line with government developmental agenda in the Gomoa Central Constituency is second to none," she posited.