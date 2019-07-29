Procurement Authority Saves GH¢2.7bn In 31 Months – Finance Minister

The Public Procurement Authority has saved the country GH¢2.7 billion over the past 31 months, the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed this during the presentation of the 2019 Mid-Year budget review of the government in Parliament on Monday.

According to him, the savings is a significant achievement of the Akufo-Addo government as the NDC govermment made no savings while in office.

He said the savings were made between January 2017 and July 2019 from sole-sourced and restrictive tendering contracts.

“In a space of 31 months, by reviewing contracts that were either sole-sourced or procured through restrictive tendering, the Akufo-Addo administration has made savings of $2.75 billion, which breaks down to $800 million in 2017, 1.1 billion in 2018 and 1.085 billion in 2019,” the minister said.

The Minister said that the Mahama Administration failed to make savings for the state throughout the period it was in office from 2013 to 2016.

Permit me to compare these savings made by the PPC under this administration to what happend under the previous one, even though more contracts were awarded through sole sourcing and restrictive tender annually than any year under this government. In 2013 savings registered was zero cedis.”

“In 2014, again, savings made amounted to zero cedis. In 2015, savings made totalled zero cedis. In 2016, again the PPA made zero cedis in savings. When it comes to how taxpayers' monies have been managed, the facts and figures, Mr Speaker, speak loudly,” the Minister added.

---citinewsroom