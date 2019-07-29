Terror In Nigeria...Boko Haram Invades Village And Kills Dozens

For years, the population of northeastern Nigeria has been suffering under the terror of Boko Haram. Now another village has been attacked by the jihadists. Dozens of people died.

65 people were killed in an attack by the Boko Haram Islamic group on villagers in northeastern Nigeria. Ten other people were injured in the attack on Saturday in a village near the provincial capital of Maiduguri, according to provincial leader Mohammed Bulama on Sunday. Many victims were only found on Sunday.

More than 20 people were killed immediately in the attack. They were on their way back from a funeral when the jihadists attacked them. 42 other villagers died in an attempt to chase the attackers away. A leader of the local militia for protection from Boko Haram essentially confirmed the numbers.

For years, Boko Haram has been fighting violently for the establishment of an Islamic theocracy in the predominantly Muslim northeast of Nigeria. More than 27,000 people have already been killed and 1.8 million have fled in group attacks and army operations against the extremists. In the meantime, the conflict also spread to Nigeria's neighbouring countries Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)