Ex-Workers Of Anglogold Protest Over Lack Of Compensation Package

A group calling itself 2013/14 Dislocated Workers Group of Anglogold Ashanti Ghana Limited, Obuasi Mine; on Monday protested at the Gold House in Accra.

The members of the group, who were rendered redundant between 2013 and 2014, are amongst other things demanding special compensation of the leadership of Anglogold Ashanti (AGA).

They claimed they are about 4,000 affected ex-workers and are owed between $60,000 and $125,000 based on the number of years one worked there.

Upon submitting a petition received by the Human Resource Manager at AGA, they vowed to pitch camp at the entrance of the company’s office in Accra until a favourable response is received.

Speaking to Citi News, Leader of the group, Alex Frimpong said several attempts to get their compensation package paid have not yielded results.

“When they laid us off, they were supposed to give us special compensation but up till now, we have not received anything…That is why we have come here to stage compensation.”

