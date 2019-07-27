Misinterpretation Of The NPP’s Constitution On The Appointment Of Deputy Communication Officers

I listened to political commentary on some radio stations in Ghana on the appointment of Deputy Communication Officers position being illegal as per our NPP's constitution.

Kindly permit me space to use your medium to educate the public on the legality of the appointments of deputies as Communication Officers.

1. I am saddened by the lack of interest by most political actors to read and comprehend before running commentaries they do not understand.

2. Though New Patriotic Party's constitution does not include in the Executive structure for the appointment of Deputy communication officers in the Polling Stations, Constituencies, Regional and National; it provides for the appointment of persons or committees as it considers necessary or expedient. This can found in article 7(23) for the Constituencies and article 9(21) for the Regions.

3. The appointment of Deputy communication officers, other positions and committees are legal and accepted by the Party's constitution. Some of these rules and regulations are contain in rulings, minutes of meetings and other documents to supplement the provisions of the constitution for the operations of the party at all levels. Article 18 may give you more clarity.

4. The New Patriotic Party saw the urgent need for Deputy Communication Officers or Assistant's to augment the work of the Regional Communication Officers and for the records, between 2014 until 2018 the following are some Deputy Regional Communication Officers;

(1) Upper West Region

Linat Osman

(2) Northern Region

Abdul Latif Issahaque later became substantive

in 2017.

(3)Upper East Region

Elvis Figo A. Awonekai(2013 to 2016)

Jambeidu Khan(2017 to 2018).

(4) Ashanti Region

Moro Kabore

(5) Volta Region

Enoch Amegbletor

These are but a few Personalities that I worked closely with and can still remember now.

I hope this article would clear the misconception and misinterpretation of the New Patriotic Party's constitution as amended.

Thank you

Elvis Figo A. Awonekai

Assistant Regional Secretary

Upper East Region

The Writer of this article is a former Constituency Communication Officer for Bolgatanga Central || former Deputy Regional Communication Officer for Upper East Region || former Acting Regional Communication Officer for Upper East Region || the Assistant Regional Secretary for Upper East Region ||.