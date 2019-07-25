Ghana Will Not Suffer If All Our Leaders Will Emulate Atta Mills

A former Party Executive of main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Yaw Boateng Gyan, has revealed that Ghana would stand to gain a lot if the current crop of the country's leaders should walk in the footsteps of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Seven years after the demise of Ghana’s President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, Ghanaians are pouring in memories of the selfless leader.

Numerous callers to Accra based Kingdom FM’s Anopa Nkomo narrated their fond memories of the late President with a chunk of them wishing he was still alive to continue his legacies.

‘President Mills was a leader of peace and a President of all”, a caller recollected.

But speaking exclusively to Kwame Tutu, the former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Yaw Boateng Gyan in his reminiscence, described the late Professor Mills as a non-material leader who was never interested in amassing wealth for himself.

‘Corruption was unattractive in his governance because he gave no room for it to be peddled”.

John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills (21 July 1944 – 24 July 2012) was a Ghanaian politician and legal scholar who served as President of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

He was inaugurated on 7 January 2009, having defeated the ruling party candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2008 election.

Previously he was Vice-President from 1997 to 2001 under President Jerry Rawlings, and he stood unsuccessfully in the 2000 and 2004 presidential elections as the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He was the first Ghanaian head of state to die in office.

---KingdomfmOnline