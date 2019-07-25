Ghana Navy Hosts International Maritime Conference To Celebrate 60 Years Of Excellence

The Ghana Navy is hosting the maiden edition of the International Maritime Defence Exhibition Conference (IMDEC) as part of its 60 year’s anniversary celebration.

The two-day exhibition and conference started on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra and is expected to continue today as a number of top naval officers from all around the world come together to discuss stabilizing economic advancement and security on the crucial Gulf of Guinea.

IMDEC is featuring the largest gathering of Africa’s maritime industry including a host of regional and international Chiefs of Naval Staff to commemorate the important milestone in Ghana’s Navy history.

Delivering the keynote address on the opening day, Ghana’s Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama noted that the conference will give the Maritime Community the opportunity to dialogue and come up with solutions to address the challenges and threats they encounter on the Gulf of Guinea.

“The Ghana Navy took the bold decision to hold the maiden International Maritime Defense Exhibition And Conference in Accra as part of the 60 years commemoration to discuss principal issue facing Maritime Security in Africa and in general the Gulf of Guinea in particular”, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama said.

He added, “This will give us the opportunity to have conversations, dialogue, exchange of ideas, information sharing, building capacity, exposure to modern technologies, ways to curb maritime crimes dominating our Maritime domain and to offer some solutions to our Maritime Solutions all in the aim of making the Gulf of Guinea safe and secured”.

On his part, Special guest of honour, Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul indicated that the Ports and Harbors of the country serve as a gateway for over 80% of its international trade and therefore it is paramount to ensure safety on the Ocean.

Whiles emphasizing that a strong inter-agency collaboration is necessary to curtail the threats on the Gulf of Guinea, Hon. Nitiwul further applauded the Ghana Navy for ensuring excellence as far as their work in the last 60 years is concerned.

“It will take a credible Naval force and a strong inter-agency collaboration to curtail these threats. That is why I am very proud to state that Ghana Navy has executed its mandate with the help of some key stakeholders for the past 60 years to the level that we can say they have been very excellent”, the Defence Minister said.