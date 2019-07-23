Scores To Be Honoured At 2019 Africa Achievers Merits Awards

On Saturday 27th July 2019 at the Airport View hotel in Accra, will witness The African Achievers Merits Awards with gallant men and women of the African continent receiving awards in the areas of community development, leadership, arts & culture, business & entrepreneurship, agriculture, rural development and education.

Big wigs to be honoured on the night include Ghanaian President H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, Deputy governor of Lagos Chairman Joseph Ambodea, Governor Of Oyo State, Nigeria H.E Kenneth Okafor, Upper West Regional Minister Tongorana Kugbilsong Nanlebgtang, CEO of Joy Daddy Industries, Dr. Manfred Takyi, South African music duo Mafikizolo, Chief superintended of Police Theodore Hermenu

Humanitarian H.E Ambassador Justine Kingland, Media personality Giovani Caleb and many other individuals making a difference on the continent.

The International African Achievers Merit Awards is a continental corporate initiative aimed at recognizing and motivating excellence and integrity, bestowed on distinguished Africans and foreigners alike, who have genuinely made appreciable impact on the various sector of their country’s grass-root, local and national life.

The focus is to motivate all African leaders, including prospective leaders and the youth by recognizing individuals and organizations that have contributed remarkably to the development of this great continent.

This year's ceremony is slated on the 27th of July 2019 at the prestigious Airport West Hotel in the beautiful city of Accra. The event is strictly by invitation.

Below is the list of nominees:

Mr Mukaila Adewale Oseni, Mrs Roseline Akande, Hon. Justice Abdurraheem Ahmad Sayi, Sir Ezekiel Simeon Ogbianko, Emmanuel Ackah (Righteous Rooney), Prophet Kpegah Tamakloe, prophet Albert Mc-Williams, Amb. Kenneth Okafor, Irene Akoto, AMG AMANI, Mr Naab Ibrahim Awudu, Abrewa Nana, George Otu Ayeh, Batun Amidu Moro, Comrade Ukpepi Benedict, Roolika Swagger, Geovani Caleb, Barimah Amoaning Samuel, Theodore Harmenu, De-exit , Frederick Ayipaala Ayivoore, Ras kuuku , Lady Rev Princess Ada Ayoka, Dorcas Aba Annan, Nana Amankwa Mainu, Dr Justin Kingland Ezeani (AKA Dr Money),Boateng Samuel Clinton, Favy Ice , Abrewa Nana, PraisBeatz, Daniel Kweku Amissah(DKA) ,Miss Hidaya Abubakar , Dr Manfred Takyi, Emmanuel Fiifi Quaye, Mrs Esther Asamoah, (Ohema Woye Supa), George Otu Aye. Event powered by international update magazine, eye fm, 4real Tv, Entamoty Media Ltd