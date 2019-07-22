Farmers in Nabdam laud 1V1D

Farmers in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region have expressed happiness about the execution of the government’s One Village One dam (1V1D) project by contractors in the area.

The district is expected to benefit from 10 of the dam projects but currently nine of them are being worked on by the assigned contractors.

The smallholder farmers in the Nabdam District made the commendation when the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Mrs Agnes Anamoo, together with the District Engineer, Mr Simon Akasuya and the Presiding Member, Mr Edward Dag-bama Walla including some journalists paid separate working visits to inspect the progress of works of the awarded nine-dam project sites on Saturday.

It would be recalled that some smallholder farmers in some of the beneficiary communities in the region last two months expressed their dissatisfaction about the shoddy works of some of the contractors working on the dams.

The nine project sites visited by the Nabdam DCE and her entourage included the Nyogbare, Zua, Nangodi, Zanlerigu, Daliga, Gane-Asonge, , Pelingu, Sakoti, Kotintaabig dams.

According to the farmers, they have been yearning to have dams for close to 20 years now, to enable them undertake dry season farming and to serve us sources of drinking for their animals but to no avail.

They indicated that the cattle, sheep and goats which they often rear to get additional income often travel far distances in search of water and get stolen thereby discouraging most of community members from engaging in the rearing of animals.

“We are very grateful to the government for the provision of these dams. Though not completed, our animals have begun drinking from it and we no longer experience the stealing of our animals. We have also started fetching water from the dam to put up our buildings,” Mr Ndedog Pumoro, a 58 year-old smallholder farmer from Zua remarked.

Mr Stephen Ndabon, a 30-year-old man from the Nyogbare community stated that the youth in the area had resolved to use the water resources from the dam to engage in dry season farming instead of migrating to the southern parts of the country in search for non-existing jobs.

He told the DCE that the youth would be knocking at the doors of the assembly to solicit for farm inputs support to enable them achieve their set objectives of going into dry season farming.

The DCE, Mrs Anamoo said she was highly impressed with the progress of work of majority of the contractors and urged those who had minor problems with their work to resolve them to make them learning centres for others.

She pledged to support the youth in utilising the water from the dam for dry season farming and noted that the assembly constantly monitored and supervised the contractors which led to positive results and appealed to other assemblies to do same to help prevent the wastage of government’s resources.