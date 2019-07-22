Vice President Bawumia’s Official Trip to Cuba

The Vice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has paid a two-day official visit to the Republic of Cuba.

This is particularly historic for Ghana since the year 2019 marks the 60th year of our economic and diplomatic ties with Cuba. This also coincides with the 60th independence anniversary celebration of the people and government of the Republic of Cuba.

The Vice President paid separate courtesy calls on the President of Cuba, H.E Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Vice President of the Cuban Council of State, H.E Ines Maria Chapman Waugh and other Cuban government officials. Among others, the leaders discussed economic and diplomatic relations between Ghana and Cuba established 60 years ago during the era of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Areas of future economic and trade partnerships to be explored by the two governments include the cocoa and pharmaceutical industries.

Vice President Bawumia later joined Cuban government officials for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Plaza Revolution in honour of Jose Marti, an iconic National Hero of the Republic of Cuba. At the Heroes Park also, Dr. Bawumia joined other African Heads of Mission in Cuba to pay special homage to the legacies of African heroes who contributed to the struggles for freedom in Africa.

Dr. Bawumia speaking at the Heroes Park in honour of past African heroes

At a special breakfast meeting with the African Heads of Mission, Vice President Bawumia highlighted various developmental projects undertaken by the government of President Akufo-Addo to develop deprived communities in Ghana. According to Dr. Bawumia, government’s one million dollar per constituency policy initiative is not just people-centered but also inclusive and non-elitist.

Dr. Bawumia speaking on the one million dollar per constituency initiative

Vice President Bawumia finally attended a colourful graduation ceremony for 219 newly trained Ghanaian doctors and 2 allied health professionals. Ghanaian Dr. Ahmed Ayebeng Owusu was adjudged the overall best foreign student.