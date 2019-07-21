Smart Learning And National Experience Centre Project To Be Introduced In Ghana

The Ministry of Education, Ghana and NETDRAGON WEBSOFT INC of China have had discussions to deploy and develop a smart classroom and school solution project in Ghana. Among others, the project will develop a National Experience Centre for Ghana with all the latest educational technology. The Acting Executive Director of Ghana Library Authority, Mr Hayford Siaw, who was in Fuzhou, China for the 2nd China Digital Summit 2019, signed a memorandum of understanding with NetDragon on the sideline of the summit on behalf of the Education Minister, Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Discussions with NetDragon centered on exploring pathways for the Ghana Library Authority to benefit from NETDRAGON’s technology as part of its overall strategy to connect Ghanaians to knowledge resources and improve overall operational efficiency. Through the Ministry of Education, NETDRAGON will support the Ghana Library Authority to manage its operations through an integrated communication system to ensure staff effectiveness and responsiveness, develop the national resource platform for local and international educational content and set up an Information Communication Technology Centre with state of the art equipmens that allow patrons experiment with the latest technology in education.

Other areas of collaboration include the setting up of a National teaching platform to encourage best teaching practices and support ongoing professional development, improved ICT education and develop a national youth talent platform to help enable young talents develop practicable skills for employment.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, who made a follow-up visit to NETDRAGON Head Office shortly after the 2nd China Digital Summit also shared the vision of government on the ongoing reforms within the Education space and the interest of Ministry of Education in adopting innovation and technology that have been tried and tested globally to enhance education delivery in Ghana.

In addition to agreed support to the Ghana Library Authority, NETDRAGON will also roll out a pilot project in Ghana to introduce the smart learning program primarily in government schools. This will include implementation of the Smart Classrooms & Smart Schools concept and setting up of a world-class ‘Experience Centre’ for Ghana which will comprise a National Library, Conference Centre, training and workshop rooms, recreational facilities.