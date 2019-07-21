Ghanaians losing faith in ‘deceptive’ Akufo-Addo gov’t – Haruna Iddrisu

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament says Ghanaians are losing faith in the Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, the governing New Patriotic Party engages in politics of deception by announcing things it cannot honour.

He said the government's recent announcement of the release of one million dollars each to each of the 275 constituencies in the country could not be justified because there was nothing on the ground as evidence of what the money was used for.

Mr Iddrisu said this in Tamale on Thursday when he submitted his nomination forms and a banker's draft of GHȼ 20,000.00 to the Tamale South Constituency Executives of the National Democratic Congress, satisfying requirements to contest in the Party's upcoming parliamentary primaries in the area.

He was the only NDC member, who filed for the parliamentary primaries in the Constituency.

Mr Iddrisu said “We are demanding an end to the NPP's politics of deception” calling for value for money regarding the disbursement of the one million dollars per constituency funds.

He asserted that “Ghanaians are increasingly and justifiably losing faith in the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government because he has not been able to honour many of his promises and pledges to the people, and therefore, there is loss of faith in the government. This is not what he promised the people”.

Mr Iddrisu also demanded that the government clarify its One District – One Factory (1D1F) policy, asking that “is it a government-financed initiative, or is it government co-financed with the private sector or is it a private sector-led initiative?”

He said the current situation where existing enterprises were being selected and branded as 1D1F companies was unfair to the promise the NPP made while in opposition.