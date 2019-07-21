Dragging Nana Addo into Afoko controversy disgusting – Casely-Hayford

A member pressure group, OccupyGhana, Sydney Casely-Hayford has rebuked persons laying the blame for the controversy surrounding Gregory Afoko’s bail rescission at President Nana Akufo-Addo’s door step.

On The Big Issue, Mr. Casely-Hayford reminded Ghanaians that there was “no decision yet about whether or not anybody has done anything wrong procedurally or otherwise.”

He went on to describe attempts to hold President Akufo-Addo to task over Gregory Afoko troubles as disgusting.

“As for trying to drag Nana Akufo-Addo's name into the whole thing… it is not politics. I think it is just disgusting that we should even do things like that.”

“You have to leave it to the Justice System to determine how they are going to manage your justice system and not keep asking the president to step in and every time somebody steals a goat, it is the President's fault.”

But a lawyer on The Big Issue panel, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo said blaming the President would be justified.

He argued that “when the state agencies and the state individuals are seen to be complicit then that is what will happen.”

“He is the President of the country. He has executive authority. When somebody's rights are being violated, I have the right to call his attention to it. It is not disgusting.”

Gregory Afoko and one other suspect, are being prosecuted for their alleged involvement in the murder of former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Adams Mahama in May 2015.

He was granted GHc 500,000 bail with two sureties in March 2019.

But he remained in custody prompting contempt charges against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu and Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

But an Accra High Court rescinded the bail prompting criticism from observers who viewed it as a blow to Ghana's democratic credentials.