"I will recapture Agona West Parliamentary Seat for NDC" Ofori Amoah assure constituents

A 32-year-old Programme Officer for Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

Ghana, Mr. Paul Ofori Amoah has assured that if given the nod as NDC Parliamentary Candidate for 2020 general elections he will recapture the Seat for the party in Agona West Constituency.

"What I need from you the delegates is to give me the nod at the forthcoming Parliamentary primaries to be held at a later date.

We must forge ahead in unity couple with cooperation for total Victory in 2020. Am battle ready for the task at hand and will deliver"

Mr. Paul Ofori Amoah gave the assurance when he filed his nomination forms to contest NDC Parliamentary primaries in the Agona West Constituency in the Central Region on Friday.

" My campaign team is going to be made up of all the 9 branch members of the NDC in the Agona West Constituency. Am going to work hand in hand with no stone unturned to ensure total victory.

The battle ahead is not going to be easy but with perseverance and determination, we would sail through to our destination"

Mr.. Paul Ofori Amoah appeal to Constituency Executives to as much as possible try to remain neutral in the wake of the forthcoming Parliamentary Primaries.

" We should come together as one family for the task at hand. Let me assure that my team is going to run clean campaign devoid of personal attack"

Mr. Emmanuel Boadu, NDC Director of Elections for the Agona West Constituency told the contestant to abide by the rules and regulations governing the forthcoming parliamentary primaries to sustain the peace and stability in the party.

Agona West Constituency Secretary for NDC, Mr. Emmanuel Korley gave the assurance that constituency executives would give contestants for the primaries fair hearing to pave the way for a credible candidate to wrestle the seat from the NPP.