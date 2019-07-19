Afenyo Markin Accuses UEW Authorities Of Nepotism

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alex Afenyo Markin has accused authorities of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) of engaging in nepotism by only promoting friends and family.

He alleged that the University has failed in putting in place a local content policy to enhance development in Effutu.

The MP made the comment in an interview with Citi News after presenting a GhC1000 cheque to the Winneba Mobile Money Merchant Association .

“One key area for Effutu to take advantage of is the University College. If we do not get the University to help with a local content policy aimed at helping the private sector in Effutu, we will get nowhere.

“The sad aspect is that these people rather create opportunities for their family members but when we present a case, so that they can also grow, they always pay lip service. I hope they will take this seriously. We need to grow the Effutu economy. If you are a political leader and you cannot help create job opportunities I do not see how else you can help your people.”

Afenyo Markin has been accused of meddling in the affairs of the school, with some blaming him for the unrest by students which resulted in the closure of the university months ago.

He subsequently explained that his interest in the University is borne out of the strategic place the school holds in the entire development process of his constituency.

He said his interest is for peace to prevail in the school so as to positively affect the development of his constituents.

“I was born in Winneba, I grew up there, I still live there. If you go out and cross the Taxi rank and go to the seashore, that is where you see real poverty, so when we are making the noise it is peculiar to us. I think one means of addressing it for the benefit of student, the community is to engage the university and I will be consistent, if I leave the scene and anybody else takes up the seat and decides that see no evil, hear no evil, I would not talk about UEW, I would want to lead UEW as an MP minus the University, that is the person's choice,” he said.

—citinewsroom