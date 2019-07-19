John Dumelo Ready For Action As He Files Nomination Today

John Dumelo

Mr. John Dumelo picked his form on the 11th of July, 2019 and has successfully filed today, July 18 at 4pm to contest the NDC primaries in the Ayawaso Wuogon Constituency.

Read full statement below:

The much expected moment has arrived as we officially inform all delegates in Ayawaso West Wuogon, the media and the general public about the staunch readiness of John Setor Dumelo to contest and win in the pending NDC primaries.

It will certainly be a gross display of disrespect if our delegates, supporters, and the good people of Ayawaso West are left disparaged.

We therefore use this opportunity to acknowledge all delegates who humbly welcomed us and made our work very easy.

As we are about to hit into a healthy race, I encourage all aspirants and supporters not to discern into petty tantrums and insults that will bring the image of the Party into disrepute. The principles and reputation of the party must be protected as it was hard to be earned, hence, must be held in high esteem.

Our utmost priority is also to shoulder Unity within the Party and among the constituents in Ayawaso West-Wuogon and its environs. Our minds are set towards the growth and development of the constituency as well as ensuring Efficiency and Accountability. We are overwhelmed by the tremendous support and prayers of our friends in Ghana and across the globe.

God bless you all.

Ayawaso will be great Again!

#Lets make a difference

By: Bossman Samuel

Communication Team Member