Prestea Huni-Valley MCE Distributes 150,000 Cocoa Seedlings To Farmers

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley has distributed cocoa seedlings to farmers within the municipality.

This is as part of efforts to raise the crop’s production level in the municipality.

Hon. Owuh disclosed that, 150,000 seedlings have been distributed in line with the assembly's quest to replace aged, diseased and burnt farms with new and improved cocoa variety.

He said the assembly through it cocoa seedlings centres at Bogoso and Atwereboana is set to supply over 370,000 high-yielding seedlings to cocoa growers throughout the municipality during this year’s planting season.

The MCE explained that, unlike the current crop of trees that took a minimum of five years to start yielding, the new trees start yielding in three years, making it possible for farmers to reap the gains of their toils quicker than before.

He said the target can be achieved through the District Center of Agriculture Commerce and Technology's (DCACT) database development on Cocoa, Oil palm and food crop farmers.

The DCACT office has made it easy for the assembly to have data on farmers that needs cocoa and oil palm seedlings in order to serve them best and revitalize farmers agribusiness investment dreams.

"DCACT has so far registered 132 females and 449 males totaling 581 farmers who expressed interest to cultivate the crop," he added

Mr. Owuh noted that, the initiative by the assembly is aimed at replacing majority of the cocoa tree stock to increase yields from the crop whiles creating employment for the youthful population in the municipality.