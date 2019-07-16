Gov't Should Wave Taxes On Movie Production Equipment To Boost Local Industry — Pharm House CEO

Mr. Ivan Quarshigah

The Chief Executive Officer of Pharm House movie production Mr. Ivan Quarshigah, says the Akufo-Addo must consider reviving the ailing movies industry through tax exemptions on production equipments imported into the country.

" The industry is over burdened with high import duty. We pay higher fees at the port whenever we go to clear our goods. Our movie industry has never been the same after the sales of state movie centers to churches," he stated.

Mr. Quarshigah calls on movie producers to improve on the quality of movies inorder to increase the drive and boost patronage.

"As movie producers we need to come together to form a formidable movie industry and collaborate with one another to make the industry stronger to compete and attract investors in the movie industry to make it the best in Africa and the world at large," he stressed.

He continued, "Our movie industry is lacking structures hindering many the technical ability to make movies to meet global standard. Our movie industry needs massive funding to be able to compete with big players globally."

He made this known at a mentoring programme his outfit organised for the youth who are interested in movie making at the University of Development Studies guest house in Accra.

Mr Quarshigah encouraged the youth to find serious production house that has the technical ability to associate themselves with and not just any production house.