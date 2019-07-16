NDC Primaries: You Will Contest Whether You Like It Or Not — Ellembelle NDC Branch Executives To Kofi Buah

NDC branch executives in the Ellembele constituency has insisted that the current member of Parliament Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah must contest and run for another term whether he likes it or not.

They made the declaration when they collectively picked a nomination form for Mr Armah Kofi Buah at Ayinase.

The group reiterated that the decision to pick the forms for Mr Armah Kofi Buah was taken by the branch executives and not the constituency and regional executives.

The decision they claim,was to encourage him and let him know that he has a lot to offer the people of Ellembele constituency.

Speaking to the media after a fanfare, the chairman of the branch executives and branch chairman of Ambainu Frederick Kofi said, this is the moment the NDC and the Ellembele constituency need Mr Armah Kofi Buah most.

He added that if they send the forms to him and he insists that he will not contest again, they will know what next to do to make sure he runs.

A member of the communication team in the constituency Amoseh-Kofi John Jerry said the branch executives realized that the only candidate who can give them victory in the upcoming election is Mr Armah Kofi Buah.

He insisted that they as branch executives cannot let somebody who was recently named as best performing MP in the region and fifth in the country go just like that.

He said picking of the nomination forms is not the only step,the branch executives will file the forms for him and make sure he wins the primaries and ultimately, the seat again.

He added that Mr Armah Kofi Buah having interest in contesting again or not is not their matter adding that it is the branch executives who decide on who to choose as their candidate.

Five other NDC members have picked nomination forms when they heard Mr Kofi Buah has no intention of running again in the upcoming parliamentary primaries but four have bowed out upon hearing the latest u-turn.