Global Ministries Supports Wegbe Kpalime Girls' Empowerment Club

The Wegbe Kpalime D/A JHS in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region has taken delivery of some skills training and educational tools for onward distribution to its girl's empowerment club.

The donation made by International donors, Global Ministries through the EP Church include 2 desktop computers, Dictionaries and assorted books, oven, cooking cylinder and seeing kits among others.

The rest are trunk, stationary, baking sheets and a hand mixture all at a cost of 2000 dollars.

The donation formed part of ongoing efforts by Global Ministries to fulfill pledges it made to the community including the setting up of a mobile library project, an ICT center which is yet to be completed and skills training program for girls in the community.

Dufia of the Area Torgbui Adza Wiah Kwesi II, handing over the items to the school urges management to efficiently utilise the items to prolong longevity.

He admonishes girls in the community to be wary and avoid the company of suspicious characters in the community.

The call comes in the wake of numerous kidnapping scares and incidents which have rocked the nation in recent times.

Togbe advised the young girls to instead find solace in educational activities and skills training in order to keep themselves busy even after school.

This he said will go a long way in imbibing into them the value of self-reliance.

He appeal to other benevolent individuals and organisations to come on board in making the yet to be completed ICT center a reality.

South Dayi District Education Director, Justina Ziemeh, who was impressed with stakeholders' contribution to the vibrancy of the girls empowerment club said she was elated that the school had recorded no teenage pregnancy cases for the past 2 years following the formation of the club.

She urged parents to live up to expectation in molding their wards and equally urged teachers to complement parents' efforts in the development of children in the area.

A teacher at the Wegbe Kpalime D/A JHS and Facilitator for the club, Josephine Antoinette Akoto, expressed optimism that the items would contribute meaningfully to the development of the girls in several areas including entrepreneurship.

She hinted that the boys would not be left behind as plans are far advanced for the inauguration of a Boys Empowerment Club in the school.

The headmaster of the school, Emmanuel Kwebena Addo called on other schools in the region to introduce productive extracurricular programs designed to keep students busy in order to reverse the trend of teenage pregnancy.

The girl's empowerment club is an initiative of the Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF), to stem social vices and discrimination against the Girl Child.