Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Signs MoU With Oxford Business Group

Accra, July 2019: A new report by the global research and advisory firm Oxford Business Group (OBG) will chart the latest developments in Ghana’s expanding oil and gas sector, while also highlighting other areas of the economy that look set for growth.

The Report: Ghana 2020 will explore the key part that new government projects are expected to play in galvanising economic activity in targeted industries, including agriculture and manufacturing.

The publication will also consider the benefits that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement is expected to bring by improving cross-border trade flows.

Other topics set for analysis include the impact that the final tranche of the IMF extended credit facility should have on growth prospects when it becomes available once the Fund’s seventh and eighth reviews are completed. OBG’s report will also examine the issues that remain a challenge for Ghana, most notably persisting high levels of public debt and a fluctuating exchange rate.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with OBG for its forthcoming publication. As part of the MoU, the GIPC will help the firm research and produce The Report: Ghana 2020 and other content that will be made available across OBG’s platforms.

R. Yofi Grant, the CEO, GIPC, said he was delighted to be working closely with OBG adding that the publication’s timing was significant on many levels.

“The year 2019 is proving to be a pivotal one for Ghana, bringing with it challenges but also signs of investor confidence, as was evident in the $3bn eurobond issuance, which was seven times oversubscribed,” he said. “Oxford Business Group’s coverage of Ghana’s economic development and investment opportunities has long been a reference for decisionmakers across the public and private sector. It will be a pleasure to contribute to this landmark project.”

Souhir Mzali, OBG’s Regional Editor for Africa, said that the GIPC’s local knowledge of Ghana’s business landscape had undoubtedly strengthened the Group’s analysis, especially national efforts of late to boost the role played by the private sector.

“Investment opportunities are on the rise in Ghana, with new legislation governing public-private partnerships paving the way for firms to become involved in a range of projects, from transport infrastructure to energy and agro-industrial ventures,” she said. “The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre has been instrumental in helping to create a business-friendly climate and providing a one-stop shop for investors. I have no doubt that its input will once again raise the bar in our analysis of this important west-African economy.”

The Report: Ghana 2020 will mark the culmination of 9 months of field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group. It will be a vital guide to the many facets of the country, including its macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking and other sectoral developments. OBG’s publication will also contain contributions from leading representatives across the public and private sectors. Other highlights will include a roundtable with high-level representatives of ICT companies on emerging technologies and startup growth.

The Report: Ghana 2020 will be produced with the GIPC and the Association of Ghana Industries. It will be available online and in print.

