MTN Heroes Of Change: Meet The Passionate Teacher Turned Inventor

MTN Heroes of Change Season 5 TV series captured the captivating story of Charles Ofori Antipem, a 26-year-old young entrepreneur, whose passion for teaching science the practical way led him to design a mini mobile laboratory.

The mobile laboratory is a science set that contains materials, components, and gadgets such as conductors, capacitors, and cells needed for science activities and experiments at the basic and junior high school level. It was designed to address the issue of lack of practical science education in Ghana.

Narrating his story, Charles said, “I used to teach during vacation when I was in the University. Whenever I went to teach, I noticed most of the pupils were not interested in science because it was taught in abstract form. Everything was shown in drawing or pictures and this motivated me to start research on how I could solve this problem.”

The introduction of the science set has transformed the teaching and learning of science in class. The project has increased the interest in the study of science among pupils in basic and SHS across the country. Since its introduction, over 22,000 pupils have had access to practical science lesson in schools across the country. 550 teachers have been trained on how to use the device and 370 schools have benefited from this initiative. Most importantly, the mobile laboratory is making science laboratory accessible to every child in a unique way.

Charles Ofori Antipem, seeks to reach about 20,000 beneficiaries each year. He was nominated by Caleb Fugah who saw his project as one that will lead to a marked improvement in the teaching and learning of science.

Commenting on the project, Charles’ nominator Caleb Fuga said, “Charles saw a problem in our educational system and was passionate about finding a solution. He has been able to come up with a solution and he is doing everything possible for people to understand and accept this science set. I think his love and passion for science education is commendable and this is why I nominated him.

The MTN Heroes of Change programme seeks to unearth and celebrate people who are engaged in extraordinary activities in their communities. The program was launched in July 2013 and is currently in its fifth season.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2018, the Foundation had undertaken 142 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include the construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd-floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.

Education projects undertaken include the construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, the establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.

