Former DCE Picks Forms To Contest Jirapa Constituency Primaries

Cletus Seidu Dapila has officially picked nomination forms to contest the upcoming NDC parliamentary primaries in the Jirapa constituency following the opening of nominations by the party on Wednesday, 10th July 2019.

In his usual modesty and humility, the former District Chief Executive for the Jirapa District, with the support of some supporters and loyalists personally picked the nomination forms from the Jirapa Constituency Secretariat of the party after satisfying the basic requirements set forth by the party.

The two-times constituency secretary of the party assured and promised a clean, matured, decorous, civil and issue-based campaign ahead of the primaries.

He indicated that the campaign would be devoid of insults, character assassination, or wild propaganda and called on other contestants to ensure same to make the party better off after the primaries no matter the outcome.

With the enormous experience gathered in his journey of politics as a party executive as well as District Chief Executive, the affable Hon Cletus Seidu Dapila is more than poised to hoist the flag of the NDC in the Jirapa Constituency going into the 2020 elections.

It is on record that he played a gargantuan role in the campaign of the incumbent Member of Parliament in his capacity as a DCE which overturned the 2016 elections in favor of the NDC in the Jirapa constituency after the debacle and humiliation of 2012.

The 39-year old man who narrowly lost the regional secretary position of the party at the last regional congress of the party in the Upper West Region is among some five other people who are shrugging it out for the parliamentary candidature of the party in the constituency.

There are a lot of indications that his decision to contest holds a lot of promise and goodwill emanating from his enormous contributions to the party in the constituency in particular and the region at large.

He is considered a front runner in this election and his decision to contest has so far sent shivers down the spines of other contestants.