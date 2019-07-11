Stop Tagging Widows, Aged As Witches — Hon. Naana Eyiah

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, Hon. Naana Eyiah on Sunday celebrated the Internationally acclaimed Mother's Day with widows and the aged drawn from 11 communities in her Constituency at Gomoa Pomadze in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.

The Communities were Ayensuadze, Abaasa, Abonyi, Nsuem, Awombrew, Oguakrom, Nyakuadze, Chapass, Mpota, Pomadze and Asebu.

Hon. Naana Eyiah who is also the Deputy Minister for Land and Natural Resources has urged Ghanaians especially the youth not to accuse widows and the aged of being witches among other things.

She observed that women are celebrated annually due to their selfless contributions towards nation's development and therefore deserves dignity.

"It's sad that widows and the aged especially women are being tagged as witches after using most of their lives catering for their children and grandchildren. I want to use this day to call on the general society to give our mothers the needed support and care because they are contributing their quota towards community development."

She continued, "They have worked for this country in one way or the other and so deserves to be celebrated. As a Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, I will do everything within my power to provide the needed support to widows and the aged within my Constituency.

"I appreciate your cordial relationship with me and NPP government led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his Vice, Alhaji Muhammadu Bawumia."

Hon. Naana Eyiah appeal to Nananom to ensure that widows and the aged in their Communities were given the respect they deserve.

The Deputy Minister admonished parents not to curse their children but speak words of encouragement to them.

"Let bless our children so that they would prosper and cater for us at our old age" Hon. Naana Eyiah intimated.

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo, District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central commended Hon. Naana Eyiah for her brilliant performance which he noted had raised the image of the District to a higher level.

"Hon. Naana Eyiah's performance over the past two years has put Gomoa Central Constituency on the World Map. Her positive contribution in the Gomoa Central Constituency is extra Ordinary. This is attracting Gomoa Central citizens especially the youth both home and abroad to invest in different sectors of the economy which would generate income for the people."