I Will Contest The NPP Primaries Again-Dr Anyars Ibrahim

The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the Tamale Central constituency in election 2016, Dr Anyars Ibrahim, popularly known in local circles as Dr Barihama has made a firm declaration of his intention to contest the Tamale Central Parliamentary Primaries once again when the party opens nominations.

Speaking at separate meetings with polling Station Chairmen, Secretaries, Youth organisers and organisers of the Tamale Central constituency in Tamale, Dr Anyars stated that he will come back for them to continue with the journey they started in 2016 together.

"I was encouraged by your show of love, trust and confidence in me and I can't afford to turn my back at you at this time" Dr Anyars said to an enthusiastic party workers.

Dr Anyars Ibrahim, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Builders Corps put up an impressive and exciting campaign in the Tamale Central constituency in 2016.

It was believed that he was denied the opportunity to represent the people in Parliament through a well orchestrated rigging scheme by the NDC at some polling stations in the constituency.

Speaking to *The Voiceless Media* in Tamale, the Constituency and Polling Stations officers of the Tamale Central Constituency says there is no need for primaries and that they have already settled on Dr Anyars to affirm him as their PC for Tamale Central for election 2020.

It must be stated that the NABCO Boss is a popular figure in Northern Region especially Tamale in view of his accessible and availability to the people. He has supported and attended major social and political activities in the Tamale Central constituency since the last elections and they can not be any person well qualified to represent the NPP in the constituency than Dr Anyars Ibrahim.

He has the competence, the good character and political experience to deliver the seat for the NPP come 2020.

*Source: The Voiceless Media*