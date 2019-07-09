Family Donates To Apedwa Community To Improve Sanitation

The children of the late Ɔdehyeɛ(royal) Kwadwo Duah who was popularly called Koo Joe on the land of the living has on Saturday 6 July 2019 donated 50 dustbins to the Apedwa community in the Abuakwa south municipality in the Eastern region as part of their activities in commemorating the 2 years anniversary of their late father.

In an interview with the children’s spokesperson, (one born by royals) Nea Ɔdehyeɛ awo no Nana Afia Akyaa a.k.a. Tina revealed to Radio1News that the initiative was imbibed from their late father since he was a man of instilling and ensuring discipline especially with regards to the sanitation.

Tina added that their late father used to advise them on how to keep the environment clean and she could recall times when they go out to look for gold immediately after rains but now the only thing one could pick after rainfall is dirt or filth.

“I remember when I was a child and we come to Apedwa, we go out in search of gold right after rainfall but you don’t see such again. The environment gets choked with dirt right after rain”, Tina revealed.

The daughter of the late Koo Joe attested to the fact that gone are the days where one would see sanitation inspectors moving from house to house to ensure cleanliness and therefore advocated for the come back of these sanitation inspectors but with certain conditions.





“… these people will come to your house and inspect your house. They check your gutters and even sometimes your cooking utensils. We need to bring them back but those who have the work at heart, not those who depend on the salary”, she added.

However, she expressed bitter concern about how people indiscriminately litter around and even block river pathways and build their houses.

She, therefore, used the opportunity to appeal to the general public to commit their widows' mites in ensuring a clean environment in the country.