Give us job quotas at new Kejetia terminal – PWDs to KMA

The Ashanti regional branch of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organization is appealing to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and government to reserve some jobs at the yet to be opened Kejetia terminal for persons with disabilities.

Speaking to Citi News after touring the facility, the Ashanti regional President of the Association, Tabi Amponsah Alfred said they are satisfied with the disability-friendly nature of the terminal but they want a quota of job opportunities at the terminal to be reserved for their members.

“When they were building this terminal, we made our concessions and they accepted our proposals and today, we have seen that it is up to international standard for persons with disabilities especially those with hearing impairment and those with wheelchairs. They have given us a slot where persons with disabilities can park our own cars and washrooms are standard to us. We are now appealing to the government that on employment section, we have our members who can work in certain areas such as ticket collecting and operating of the lift. We have our men who have knowledge in that”.

The President of the Disabilities Association for Kumasi metro, Prince Debrah wants the Highways Authority to make various pavements especially the ones closer to the pedestrian crossings at Kejetia terminal disability-friendly.

“With pedestrian crossings around the Kejetia terminal, if I am not going to this terminal why can't I access the Zebra crossings; the main roads that persons with disabilities and all other people are accessing? Whereas I am in a wheelchair, I cannot cross the road by myself unless I have to go round on the road which is not accessible to find a place”.

Reacting to the issue, the Kumasi Metro Director of Ghana Highways Authority, Ing. Nana Poku Agyemang assured that his outfit will assess the pedestrian crossings to make them comfortable for use by persons with disabilities.

“There have been concerns with the curves to make sure that it is lowered and I have assured them that we shall address those challenges”.