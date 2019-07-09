DropThatChamber demo to come off despite suspension of project – Group

The convener of the group pushing for the termination of plans to construct a new chamber complex for Parliament, Rasheeda Adams, has said the group's planned demonstration on July 13 will be held despite the decision to put the project on hold.

The group, Economic Fighters League, pushing the #DropThatChamber campaign, says it wants the legislative body to completely cancel that idea.

After heightened opposition by many Ghanaians to the idea, Parliament on Monday put on hold plans to put up the 200 million dollar 450-seater capacity complex.

But Rasheeda Adams said it was not enough for Parliament to say the idea has been shelved.

“Saying it is going to be shelved for now; that kind of vague answer is not what we are looking for. They can easily come back in a year's time and say they now want to go ahead with it. That is not what we want. We want definite answers,” she said.

The leader of pressure group, Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah who is part of two people arrested and dragged out of Parliament last week for chanting 'drop that chamber' during parliamentary proceedings said they will continue to protest to get the chamber complex project totally cancelled.

Mr. Yeboah said they expect a much more solid assurance from parliament on the matter.

“Putting it on hold, so that it is brought back? We want it dropped. We don't even want them to discuss it. The very idea that they are discussing it is the reason why we are angry as a people because it insults our intelligence and it shows leadership that has misplaced priorities and a leadership that is insensitive to the plight of its people.”

Meanwhile the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak has said he is happy at the turn of events but says he does not expect the discussion to resurface anytime soon.

He said he is optimistic that the House will not raise the matter at least in the next ten years.