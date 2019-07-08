"Personal Funds Helped Me Operate This School" - Dr. Asiamah reveals

Founder of Outreach Africa Vocational Institute (OAVI), Daniel Owusu Asiamah has disclosed that since the inception of the school, he has been using personal funds to operate it adding that Government has not made any efforts to assist the project.

According to the Missionary, benevolence from some well meaning Christians have also contributed in supporting the ministry.

Daniel Owusu Asiamah said "As a missionary I am paid for my services to churches around the world. I am also paid locally by the Takoradi Central church of Christ for which I preach for locally. In my travels, some well meaning Christians give me cash gifts to support my ministry and on graduation days others make voluntary contributions. My family and I have decided to use the chunk of all monies that come my way to help with this school project. I have never asked for nor received any help from Government. At least, Ghc 150,000 are spent annually on this project."

The founder of the the OVAI Institute further disclosed that out of the 945 young people have graduated from the school ten years ago, two individuals were from Burkina Faso whiles three were Togolese.

"The rest of them are from all the administrative regions of Ghana. The good news is, almost all of them ( over 95%) are happily working at various working places across Ghana. These include: hotels, restaurants, district assemblies, Ghana Army and Police." he added.

Mr Asiamah revealed that 200 students will be graduating next year.

"We are going to graduate more than 200. This simply put smiles on my dace at all times and encourages me to do more. Again, at least, 12 adults are also being paid monthly to take care of their families. Our school campus is considered one of the best in the Sekondi/Takoradi metropolis as far as Vocational schools go."

He further mentioned that the OAVI is the only free Vocational school in the Western Region where tools for practical training are provided freely for students.

"This free school project has impacted a number of people, both old and young. In the year 2012 a number of the officials of the ruling NPP visited me and the school to learn how we were operating. I am now happy that they have implemented the free SHS program." he recounted.

Mr. Asiamah highlighted the school's vision as most graduates are currently engaged assisting needy people in society.

The founder of OAVI said "We have made it easier for single teenaged mothers to come to school without feeling shy by giving them special awards on graduation days to encourage them."

He added even though he has been trying his best, he believes that some financial support will enable him expand the school thereby admitting people.

"We have had to turned down a number of qualified applicants due to lack of space. Our school Bus has now broken down and is at the mechanics shop now thus forcing a number of our students to walk several kilometers a day to and from school. We need a school Bus so badly.Every year we lose not less than 10 female students to unwanted pregnancies even though we try as much as possible to teach and preach to them from the Bible." he emphasised.

Daniel Owusu Asiamah hinted that he will in the 5 years expand the school, admit 500 applicants at a time and add more courses, workers as well as make OAVI a degree awarding institute.

Information gathered indicates Mr. Kweku Eshun, the nominator reveals he nominated Dr Asiamah due to his impact on persons in the society.

He added that he is confident Dr. Asiamah will do much bigger things if he emerges winner of the competition.

"He has always stated that, what he is doing is from his own pocket, so just imagine, if this is from his own pocket then when he is being supported, he will even do more." he said.

MTN Heroes of Change Season 5 was launched in November 2018 and submission of entries ended on 25th January 2019. Since the inception of MTN Heroes of Change in July 2013, a total of forty people have been identified and recognized on MTN Heroes of Change platform for committing their personal resources to improve their communities and brightening lives.