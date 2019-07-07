The Success Story Of Stratcomm Africa After 25 Years

An event to mark the twenty-fifth anniversary of the establishment of Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) took place at the company’s premises in Accra in the evening of Friday, 28th June 2019.

The keynote speaker at the event, His Excellency Kwesi Quartey, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, commended the Chief Executive of Stratcomm Africa, Ms. Esther A N Cobbah, on her vision in establishing the company. He highlighted the importance of communication for the attainment of the vision of the African Union of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens.

According to him, this vision needs to be communicated to the youth of Africa so that they do not risk their lives seeking to cross the Sahara desert and the Mediterranean sea to reach Europe instead of staying in Africa and contributing their capabilities towards realizing that vision. He called on the media to be part of ensuring peace and prosperity in the country and on the continent rather than stoking division.

Mr. Kwesi Quartey referred to the important role that Ghana has played in the quest for African unity and indicated that the statue of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, at the headquarters of the African Union is a recognition of this fact. He further stated that the African Continental Free Trade Area, which is due to be launched at an Extraordinary Summit of the African Union to be held in Niamey, Niger, next week is a major step towards the integration of the economies of African countries which will create enormous opportunities for the economic growth of African countries.

Welcoming guests to the event, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stratcomm Africa, Rev Professor Samuel K Adjepong, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and of the Methodist University, traced the history of the company from a study table to a container office and, now, its office in the central business district of Accra.

He lauded the Chief Executive, Ms. Esther Cobbah, for her leadership of the company and also commended the staff of the company, past and present, for their contributions. Emphasizing the importance that Stratcomm Africa attaches to building the capacity of its staff, he stated that the Board would be working with the management on further capacity-building initiatives for staff as the company looks ahead to the next 25 years and beyond.

In her speech, the Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, Ms. Esther A. N. Cobbah gave praise to God for bringing the company this far. She said: “Isaiah 26:12b sums up what is in our hearts: ‘…all we have accomplished is really from you’. Verse 13b, therefore, continues: ‘..you alone are the one we worship.’”

According to her, it had by no means been easy over these twenty –five years “but there is every reason to celebrate the fact that the little seed that was sown has taken firm root and the tree is standing strong. It is not by our human might that this has happened, hence the other scripture with which we celebrate: “some boast of chariots, some of the horses, but we boast in the name of the Lord our God”! (Psalm 20:7).

Ms. Cobbah referred to the theme for the 25th-anniversary celebration –“Communications Excellence for Africa’s Prosperity in this Digital Age” and said that excellence in communication is critical for attaining Africa’s prosperity, adding: “We know that for nations to prosper, good governance is key. This involves drawing information from the citizenry, making their views part of decision making while governments also stay accountable to the citizenry. This requires effective two -way communication and not just policy pronouncements, directives and information dissemination.”

Ms. Cobbah highlighted the importance of training for effective communication: “The call to communication excellence is the battle cry for our 25th-anniversary celebration. We want to show that Communication Excellence will help us on this continent to advance our aspirations and help us to achieve the prosperity we desire. This call to excellence means that anyone who claims to be a communicator or wants to be seen as an expert in communication must ensure that they are well trained to deliver excellently.”

In his word of exhortation, Rev. Enoch Thompson, Vice-President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, noted the significance of Stratcomm Africa acknowledging that it was God that had enabled the company to achieve success. He urged businesses to recognize that it is by the power of God that they attain prosperity and as they acknowledge this, they could count on God’s continued blessing.

Congratulatory messages to Stratcomm Africa were delivered from the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), the Institute of Public Relations Ghana.

Journalists Association and the Ghana Chamber of Commerce as well as from a number of clients of Stratcomm Africa. Former employees and family and friends of Stratcomm Africa attended the event.

Stratcomm Africa, Ghana’s pioneer total communications and reputation management agency, has for the past 25 years successfully provided professional communication support to hundreds of individuals, organizations, public and private in Ghana and beyond.

Stratcomm Africa began operations in May 1994 when Ms. Esther A. N. Cobbah, the company’s founder and current Chief Executive Officer, established the organization as a social enterprise with the aim of demonstrating the value of communications to individual livelihood enhancement, business growth, and national development while also helping to create jobs for unemployed youth.

