Hon.douglas Osei-Nti Dce Of Krachi West, Distribute Support Items, Startup Capital For People With Disability And Motorbikes For Agriculture Department

The NPP government has prioritise the welfare of People with Disabilities ( PWD),this is evident by the allocation of 2% Disability fund from the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) by the erstwhile J. A Kuffour Administration, and the subsequent increment of the Disability Fund from 2% to 3% by the current NPP Nana Akuffo Addo led Administration.

Moreover,the fund which is meant to provide PWD's cash previously is either misapplied or doesn't reach the intended beneficiaries, the NPP government changed the status quo to the procurement of specific economic item and business inputs for beneficiaries.

It's said that "When you give a man fish, he will eat it for a meal, but when you teach a man how to fish,he will fish for his whole life"

Therefore, the Krachi West District Chief Executive Hon. Douglas Osei Nti,after the needs assessment of People With Disability by the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development,procured the various items according to the needs of about 50 beneficiaries,who fall within the categories of Visually impaired, physically challenged, hearing impaired, mentally unstable and multiple disability persons.

The support items ranges from Deep freezers with ice chess, Industrial Sowing machines,Glass cutting machines,Water pumping machines, Design machines, Knitting machines,Bails of Second hand clothens, Iron sheets,Goats and Cow for rearing among others,to help generate income for people with disability and alleviate them from poverty,and tricycle for the physically challenged to help them in their movements.

In an address, Hon. Douglas Osei-Nti,Krachi West DCE, reiterated government's commitment for supporting PWD, through education, health and economic ventures.



He said the NPP government, for that matter the President Akufo-Addo-led administration, was poised to improve the living conditions of disabled persons in the country.



He reminded them that the moneys given were to help them start the business for which they applied for the support.



Hon. Douglas Osei-Nti advised them to take proper care of the items to enhance their businesses,and that there will be periodic monitoring to ascertain the progress.

And promised,the distribution is not a nine day wonder,so the rest of about 450 beneficiaries will also receive their support items accordingly.

The Agriculture department also received 10 motorbikes to help the work of Extension and Veterinary officers.

The President of the PWD and a beneficiary, expressed gratitude to government for the kind gesture and pledged to put the items into good use,which would go a long way to improve the livelihood of their families.



The Agriculture department Director, also thanked the government and DCE for supporting the department with motorbikes to help in the implementation of the Planting for food and jobs and Rearing for jobs policy.

Nana Mprah Besemuna the III chairman of the Occasion,noted that PWDs were less privileged in society who struggled to make ends meet and, therefore, resorted to the streets to beg for alms.



He, therefore,thank government for re-strategizing the mode of disbursement by distributing support items to enable beneficiaries have a livelihood.



Nana, commended government for the unflinching support towards the physically challenged in the society, the gesture would surely bring economic benefit to the beneficiaries.



He urged the beneficiaries not to indulge in frivolities, but to put the monies and items given to them to proper use.



