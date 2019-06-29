Rebuttal: Ofosu-Ampofo Must Resign – NDC Group

At a meeting of NDC Regional Chairmen held in Accra today, Thursday, 27th June 2019, our attention was drawn to a publication on Ghanaweb titled “Ofosu-Ampofo” must Resign”- NDC Group, which publication is attributed to a group calling itself NDC Action Group”, which is unknown to the NDC, per our constitution and structures.

The Regional Chairman condemn the statement that the purported group has made and wish to state emphatically, that the NDC National Chairman, Hon. Ofosu-Ampofo will not resign today, tomorrow, or in the nearest future, but will serve his full term of office as stipulated by the party constitution.

We the Regional Chairmen and the whole Party, at large, unequivocally reaffirm our support for our National Chairman, whose work output, so far, has been very satisfactory.

We want all our teeming party members and supporters to stay calm and united in the face of the intimidation and harassment our National Chairman is currently going through at the hands of NPP and President Akuffo-Addo’s government.

This Statement from the so-called “action group of NDC” is seen as diversionary a tactic adopted by the Akufo-Addo’s government from the economic hardships, mass unemployment and the imminent increase in electricity and water tariffs which will further aggravate the suffering Ghanaians are currently going through.

We also call on our numerous members and supporters to remain focused and vigilant in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Finally, we call on the National Executive Committee (NEC) to swiftly take the necessary disciplinary action against the said group in accordance with our Party’s Constitution.

Signed,

Kobina Ade-Coker

Chairman GT. ACCRA NDC