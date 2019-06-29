Involve Citizens In Local Governance Process -Cdd Ghana Charges District Assemblies

Center for Democratic Governance, CDD-Ghana with the support of Open Society initiatives for West Africa, (OSIWA) has organized a stakeholders Dialogue and information Sharing Workshop on the Reflections on the participatory Local Governance and Implementation of the National Popular Participation Framework.

Dr. Franklin Oduro, deputy Executive director and director of programs, CDD-Ghana said, Center for Democratic Development is for the past four years working with some selected district on ways of enhancing citizens participation in the local governance processes.

He said citizens participation in local governance involves ordinary citizens assessing their own needs and participating in local project planning and budget monitoring which is important for improving public resource management and reducing corruption, by making public servants and political leaders accountable to the people.

According to him, findings from CDD officials in various district reveals that there has been little space for citizens participation and most of the stakeholders lack a proper understanding of planning, budgeting and financial management system of the district assemblies.

He added that the lack of space for stakeholders participation has constrained the promotion of effective and responsible government at the local level.

He concluded that with the intervention of the CDD Ghana and other civil organizations there has been some sort of improvement and they will continue to support the government in bridging the gap between the district assemblies and the citizens for effective development in the local levels.

VOICE FOLLOWS......