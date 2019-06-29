Deputy A/R Youth Organiser fetes Party members at registration Centers

The deputy Ashanti regional youth organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Yahaya Salifu has taken time out of his busy schedules and as a matter of urgency toured some constituency registration centers to monitor the ongoing limited registration by the electoral commission of Ghana in the region.

Since the registration commenced Mr. Salifu painstakingly toured these constituencies and towns in the Ashanti region, Bekwai, Manso Adubia, Odotobiri, Manso Awherewa, Atwima Kwanwoma, Manso Nkwanta and Fomena where he was generally satisfied with the commitment of the party people.

The affable regional executive encourages the teeming youth and citizens of the various constituencies who are yet to enroll into the voter's register to do so because apart from voting with the voter's ID, it has other essential importance.

Again, he stressed on the need to register and vote massively to retain the ruling New Patriotic Party to continue their wonderful policies for the youth like NABCO, restoration of Teachers and Nurses Training allowance, Free SHS education, et al. He really emphasizes the commitment the government has shown in making the country great again.

He single-handedly fed party people across all the constituencies who were soldiering for the party during the registration process.

Source: Thepressradio.com