RIWAMA Sole Administrator Warns Against Dumping Of Refuse In Water Channels

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, Bro Felix Obuah has again warned against dumping of wastes into gutters and other water channels in the State.

Frowning on the stubbornness and continued dumping of wastes at the wrong places by residents, Bro. Obuah appealed to those living and doing business in the State to have a change of attitude.

He said the dismal attitude of dumping all sorts of trash, hazardous chemicals and other solid wastes into water channel contributes to blockages thereby causing flooding in some parts of the city.

He urged all those living and doing businesses in the State to stop throwing all sorts of refuse into gutters and other water channels.

Bro Obuah also appealed to construction companies, event managers and roadside business operators to stop dumping solid wastes into gutters and other water channels, and urged them to take advantage of government approved receptacles for dumping of wastes.

The Sole Administrator of RIWAMA urged all Service Providers to ensure that their zones are kept clean always.

Signed:



Jerry Needam,

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).



Wednesday, June 26, 2019.