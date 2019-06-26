Tobinco Foundation Give Drugs To Ampain Refugee Camp

Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation has donated drugs, assorted food items and consumables worth GHC100,000 to Ampain Refugee Camp in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The gesture was as a result of complaints the Foundation received from the Camp over shortage of drugs in the camp's clinic.

The camp, which was established in 2009 following a political crisis in Ivory Coast which forced many Ivorians to flee their country to Ghana necessitated the setting up of the camp. The Camp's clinic has been providing healthcare to hundreds of Ivorians.

During the presentation, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Harriet N. Asante explained that the gesture formed part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the Tobinco group of companies.

She said the number of companies working under the group, obviously recognized the significance of the refugee camp and dedicated part of their resources into supporting the refugees access quality health care and be able to live better.

She said the donation will not be the first and last, but will certainly open up new windows of opportunities for the Foundation to continue to assist the Refugee camp.

"This is an over 100,000 Ghana cedi's donation made up of toiletries, drugs, food items presented to the Refugee camp. We hope that it will assist the camp address the drug shortage. We have added more malaria drugs because we know that malaria is often the commonest disease troubling our communities", Harriet N. Asante added.

Patricia Opomea, Senior Physician Assistant at the Ampain Refugee Camp who received the donation on behalf of the clinic, thanked management of Tobinco group for donating the items to the facility to continue to offer quality health care to the refugees.

She commended Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation, the umbrella organization that represented the Tobinco group for thinking about of the refugees and responding timely to their demands.

On his part, the Chief of Ampain, Nana Nyameke Fofole II expressed his profound gratitude to the Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation for the kind gesture adding that the donation will go a long way to address the drug shortage at the Camp.

He, therefore, advised the management of the facility to make good use of the drugs to achieve its intended purposes.