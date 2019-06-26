Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
26.06.2019 Crime & Punishment

Police Arrest Suspected Robbers With Military Accoutrements

By Staff Writer
The suspects and the exhibitsThe suspects and the exhibits

The Police in Jacobu in the Ashanti Region have nabbed suspected armed robbers with a number of telltale items including military accoutrements.

Following information that some armed persons were aboard a Daewoo Matiz taxi with registration number BA 2855-17 and proceeding from the direction of Obuasi and heading for a mining site in Korbo near Jacobu, the police headed for the location.

The police squad made contact with the suspects between Akyemukrom and Nakawura near Jacobu.

On board the said taxi cab were Emmanuel Mensah, aka Mawuli, 19 and Prince Adjei, 24, driver.

A search of the car revealed a dismantled pump action firearm, 27 BB live cartridges, one foreign pistol, two sets of military uniforms, 17 plastic disposable rubber handcuffs and one machete concealed in the inner parts of the taxi's door.

The Police eventually traced and arrested a certain Prince Arhin Afful, said to be the leader of the gang at Aboagyekrom who had a cutter and some cloths in a bag.

Investigations have already begun as the suspects are detained by the Jacobu Police.

---Daily Guide

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

If You Can't Maintain Asomdwee Park Handover To NDC – Valeri...

7 hours ago

SSNIT Begins Mass Prosecution Of Defaulters In Bolga

7 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line