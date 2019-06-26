Modern Ghana logo

26.06.2019 General News

Prestea Huni-Valley MCE Presents 900 Desks To Schools

By Desmond Nana Osei
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal assembly Mr. Mozart Kweku Owuh, as means of improving education standards has presented 600 dual and 300 mono desks to some selected schools within the municipality.

The presentation was in collaboration with the Member of Parliament Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (Mrs) and the Municipal Assembly with funds from the District Development Fund (DDF).

Mr. Owuh said it is the aim of the assembly to provide over 4000 desks to schools by the end of 2019 so as to address the furniture deficit and enhance education in the area.

He reiterated the MP and assembly’s commitment towards prioritizing education at the infant level hence concentrating on the early childhood development of children within the municipality.

The MCE disclosed that, there will soon be sod cutting for the commencement of early childhood centers at Damang M/A and Dwabeng.

“The MP has earmarked a KG block to be constructed at Konduakrom; whiles 3 units classroom block at Awodua and an ultra-modern KG block with ancillary facilities at Yareyeya are near completion and will soon be commissioned," he added

Commenting on the latest District League Table (DLT), Mr. Owuh expressed happiness at the current rank of 116 which was an improvement on the previous rank of 205.

However, he urged all departmental heads to work extra hard to ensure the municipality is ranked within the first 100 districts.

Receiving the desks on behalf of the schools, Madam Mary Vida Kwofie , Municipal Education Director commended the MP, MCE and the entire assembly for the gesture.

She said the furniture has come as a relief to the education directorate.

6262019113202 1h830n4ayu photo 1561297777847

6262019113207 8dt2wjivuq photo 1561300210699

6262019113222 1i830o4bbv photo 1561298103516

6262019113821 m5htk8v331 photo 1561297771777

6262019113935 8dt2wjivuq photo 1561298236395

Desmond Nana Osei
Desmond Nana Osei Western Regional Contributor
